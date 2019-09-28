Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,925 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,903.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,305,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,159 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,744,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,483,000 after purchasing an additional 501,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 550.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 966,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 278,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.57 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5%.

