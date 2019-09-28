Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Murphy Oil reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners set a $38.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 23.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 298,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 28.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.