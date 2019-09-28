M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.77.

Shares of MTB traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.91. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $100,477.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $466,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in M&T Bank by 305.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in M&T Bank by 24.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $79,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

