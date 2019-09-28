MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSA Safety from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of MSA opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.94. MSA Safety has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $114.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.24.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $349.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $678,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $92,691.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,410.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 531.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,601,000 after acquiring an additional 467,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,818,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,016,000 after acquiring an additional 465,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 822,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,633,000 after acquiring an additional 442,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,006.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 266,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,374,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

