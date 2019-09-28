Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Short Interest Down 19.9% in September

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 304,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

MPVD remained flat at $$1.00 on Friday. 88,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.06. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPVD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

