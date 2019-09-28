Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

MORF stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Morphic has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($4.33). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega purchased 133,333 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 33,333 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $499,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $52,433,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $58,857,000.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

