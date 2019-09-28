More Coin Hits Market Cap of $86,374.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $86,374.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00192678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.01028281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020986 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

