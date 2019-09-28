Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,283,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,786 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $81,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,521,000 after buying an additional 274,111 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 176.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 664,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

