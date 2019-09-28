Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Monro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. Monro has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.60 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,189,000 after buying an additional 52,983 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,207,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,605,000 after buying an additional 97,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,999,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 704,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

