Monkey Project (MONK) Price Up 160.9% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 47.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $223,562.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 160.9% higher against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,597,964 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

