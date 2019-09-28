Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. Moneygram International posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.31 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of MGI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,721. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

