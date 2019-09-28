Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.53.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $13.73 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,743 shares of company stock worth $67,384. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $10,025,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,206,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

