Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $589,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,424,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,432,000 after purchasing an additional 976,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 182,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,203,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 593,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 316,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 380,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.00. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.84 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.