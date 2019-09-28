Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches Market Cap of $13.43 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00008364 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, OKEx and Binance. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00192307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.01028716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.