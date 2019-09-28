Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Short Interest Update

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $112,995.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,250.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $70,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $237,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,762,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

MODN stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Model N has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $925.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Model N’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

