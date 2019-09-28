Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 6%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shares rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 312,961 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 262,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 678.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the period.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.