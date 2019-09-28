Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.53% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $206,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $266,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $24,133,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,839,000 after acquiring an additional 297,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.16. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $130.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

