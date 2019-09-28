Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,270,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 28,090,000 shares. Approximately 36.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In related news, Director Beryl Raff bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,816,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,059 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 734,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.