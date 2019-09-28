Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MESO. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. 17,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,793. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

