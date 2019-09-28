Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Position Lessened by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,189 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $420,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,854.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $46,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDP. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price target on Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meredith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

MDP opened at $36.03 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Meredith had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $785.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.