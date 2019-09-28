Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Up 12.1% in September

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 199,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of MNLO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 21,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.16.
Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile
Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.
