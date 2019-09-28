Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Up 12.1% in September

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 199,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of MNLO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 21,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.