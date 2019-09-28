MediShares Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $82,704.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00192969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01031446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

