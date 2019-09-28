MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Graviex. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $23,903.00 and approximately $1,829.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,123,771 coins and its circulating supply is 298,123,334 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

