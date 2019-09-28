MediBloc [QRC] Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,213.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.02115265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.02778525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00674625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00702817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00474823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012250 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Profile

MediBloc [QRC] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

