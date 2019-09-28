Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.16. 2,324,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,433. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.92. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $161.82 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.