Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lowered to “Underperform” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,600 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $706,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,292 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

