MassGrid Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $84.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MassGrid has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,205.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02131875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.00 or 0.02792736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00680105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00703830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00057118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00500143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,074,816 coins and its circulating supply is 74,665,628 coins. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

