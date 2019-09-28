Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 125,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

