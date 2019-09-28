Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,333,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,287,000 after acquiring an additional 459,922 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 410.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 181,803 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 173,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 547.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 93.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 359,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

