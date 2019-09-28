ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Decreased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,908,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after buying an additional 563,771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 23.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,020,000 after buying an additional 184,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,721,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

In other news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

