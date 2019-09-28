MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post $15.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.86 million. MannKind posted sales of $4.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $63.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.88 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.21 million, with estimates ranging from $72.53 million to $91.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 2,457,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $255.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.37. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 1,189,746 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 526,309 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

