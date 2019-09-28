Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 45,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 59.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

MNK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 5,652,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,440,706. The stock has a market cap of $209.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after buying an additional 62,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 22.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 13.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 901,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 103,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $326,000.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

