Maker Price Hits $438.89 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Maker has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $438.89 million and $12.28 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $438.89 or 0.05392941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, OKEx, CoinMex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bibox, Gate.io, Radar Relay, GOPAX, HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network and OasisDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

