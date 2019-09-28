MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $762,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 98.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,599,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,622 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.5% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 907,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,453 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 36.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.92. 152,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,539. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.