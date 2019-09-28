MAI Capital Management Raises Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,397,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total value of $482,936.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,707.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,301. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.71. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

