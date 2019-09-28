MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 37,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,399.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $468,287.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,135,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

