MAI Capital Management Has $581,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,239,000 after buying an additional 882,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,996,000 after buying an additional 513,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,654,000 after buying an additional 383,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zoetis by 71.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,252,000 after buying an additional 374,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $123.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

