MAI Capital Management Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $206.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.34. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $259.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.79.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

