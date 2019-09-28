MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,562 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $142.49 and a one year high of $243.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

