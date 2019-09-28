Macquarie Reiterates €13.30 Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

Macquarie set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKA. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Commerzbank set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.43 ($17.94).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €12.87 ($14.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.02. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.