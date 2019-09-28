Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,287,000 after buying an additional 97,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after buying an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after buying an additional 2,504,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $189.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $204.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.