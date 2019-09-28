LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LSI Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

LSI Industries stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of 166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 58.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 434,017 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 933,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

