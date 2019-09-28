LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 241.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of LPL Financial worth $96,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,852,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,222,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.