Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $69,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

