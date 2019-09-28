Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 456.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,390 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $123,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,018,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.54. 3,939,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,823. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.