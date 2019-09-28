LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 172,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $9.50 on Friday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

LOGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.