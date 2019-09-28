LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 40.6% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after buying an additional 570,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 21.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 142.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after buying an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $4,425,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

