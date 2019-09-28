LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,189,088 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $36,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,048,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $852,816,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,329,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,618,000 after acquiring an additional 491,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 58,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wellington Shields cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

