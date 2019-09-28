Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $68.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $80.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,092. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

