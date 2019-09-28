Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $68.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.71.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $80.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,092. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69.
In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
