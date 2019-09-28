LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Update

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price target on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $126.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $162,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,117,325. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

